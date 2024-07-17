Her Mom Has Been Using Her To Commit Benefits Fraud, So She’s Moving Out Of State And Trying To Start Over

The major drawback of dealing with cash is that it’s untraceable.

AITA for leaving my mom in a different state after she accused me of taking $5,000 My dad passed when I was 10, so my mom receives $700 every month. I left her house when I turned 15 to live with my ex-stepdad and grandma. Me and my grandma started to work on getting our own place and we did.

I told my mom that I wanted her to give me the money every month, but I noticed that I was only getting $300 a month. My grandma moved back to our home state and I moved in with my boyfriend. I started building a relationship back with my mom and we were doing good. After some family visits back to my home state, me and my boyfriend decided to start saving to move back.

While packing, I found a bucket that had change that was savings from me and my mom. I exchanged it and got $680 out of it and I put that back for the trip. My mom noticed and said that I stole $5,000. I was surprised because it was nothing close to that and we stopped talking.

We packed our things and moved states that same day. I still don’t have contact with my mom, but my grandma does. She said that I need to pay her $5,000 and that she is going to keep the benefit money. My grandma wants custody to get electronic business transfer and benefits money. However, my mom is against this because she won’t be able to claim me on her tax nor receive the money. So, AITA?

