Her Mom Won’t Stop Donating Her Clothes Behind Her Back, So She Finally Snapped On Her

AITA for telling my mom I can’t trust her? “Earlier today I(21f) had an argument with my mom which led to me telling her I couldn’t trust her, which she called rude and an overreaction. For years, my mom has had this bad habit of secretly donating our clothes without telling us. Sometimes it was stuff she thought was too small for us, but most of the time it was just clothes she didn’t like or didn’t want us to wear anymore.

For example, I really like professional wrestling and have received many t shirts of my favorite wrestlers as gifts over the years, yet the only one I still have is from this past November. My mom doesn’t understand why I like wrestling, probably because I’m a girl, and even when I’ve tried to ask where my merch has gone she’s always shooed me off. The donation bag would always be in her closet, so if I noticed I was missing an item of clothing odds are it would be in the donation bag. Since as early as middle school, when I started noticing that she would take my clothes, I always asked her to please check with me before donating any of my clothes. Of course she didn’t, and continued picking things out of the laundry or even go so far as going into my drawers and closet to take things.

A few months ago I found a really nice dress of mine that I bought in the donation bag and I blew up, screaming and begging her to ask me anytime she would donate clothes. This seemed to get to her, as she stopped taking things until earlier today. In the car with her today I looked in the backseat and noticed the donation bag, but peeking out was the arm of a sweater I had literally bought last week. I grabbed the bag and noticed my last remaining wrestling t shirt, about 5 pairs of my socks, and even some bowls and plates I had bought for my apartment next year. We began arguing, with her not giving me a clear reason why those were in the donation bag, and I told her that because she went back on her word I couldn’t trust her anymore. I think it was a valid reaction, but she disagrees. Thoughts? AITA?”

