Her Mother-in-Law Accused Her Of Cheating Over Instagram Photo, So She Calls Her Insufferable And Gives Her The Boot

AITA for yelling at my husband’s mother and kicking her out of our home? I, 27f, have been married to Ben (false name), 40m, for about 4 years. We met through work, since I was an intern in the company he worked at, and we started dating a few months afterwards. After we got married, we decided it’d be better for me to stay at home, to better take care of the house and our future children. Since the beginning his mother, Diana, 67f, has had it out for me, she’s very overly protective of my husband, since her husband and Ben’s father died when he was little, so they grew close.

She has always accused me of being unfaithful, lackluster in household chores and not enough for Ben on numerous occasions, but this time was the worst. One of my best friends, Kevin, 31m, finally able to win an important award in his work field, which would open many doors professionally for him. To celebrate it, I posted a picture of us on my instagram page, with the caption being a ”So very proud of you!!” (Posting things for my friends when occasions like birthdays, awards, important life events happen Is something I always do a lot, and my husband never expressed any concern).

When we had a gathering with mine and my husband’s side of the family, after a few minutes his mother showed him my instagram page and said, “How can you possibly allow your wife to cheat on you? Isn’t enough how she treats you?” He went silent, and I confronted her. She answered that Kevin’s arm was around my shoulder on the picture, which allegedly was a sign of affection. I tried to interrupt her banters and explain it all, but she didn’t listen and instead started to berate other aspects of myself, deep insecurities, I then yelled at her that she was insufferable and meddled in others peoples lives and to leave, which she did afterwards.

After it all was said and done, my husband was very angry at me and told me his mother was an elderly lady and I should’ve been patient with her and now I humiliated myself, him and his mother in front of everyone. I’ve gotten a few angry calls from my sister in law and brother in law, as well as Diana’s. My husband has been very cold towards me since too. AITA?

