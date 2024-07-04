Her Neighbor Demanded That She Replace Their Old Fence But Didn’t Want To Pay For It, So She Put One Up That Completely Blocks Their View

I have nothing against dog owners. Dogs are cute, lovable, friendly, and smart creatures.

But dog owners should be responsible for their pets. They should give their dogs their space without inconveniencing their neighbors.

But what would you do if your neighbor who owns a lot of dogs tells you that they’re not willing to put up a fence in their yard or pay for it?

Infuriating? I know. Read this story then.

You asked for a secure fence, we gave you a secure fence. Our neighbours can be funny buggers. Nice one minute, moody the next. There was a rickety old fence between our properties which I owned. We’d patched it up a few times, but didn’t really have the money to totally replace 80 ft. of bespoke-sized fences and posts at that time.

The neighbors demanded a new fence rudely.

The neighbours have complained a few times about our fence. They have 10 dogs, and have spent a lot of money on landscaping their garden. They demanded we replace the fence because they need a secure boundary for the dogs, but made it very clear that they were not contributing to the costs. It’s not unreasonable, but the way they demanded rubbed me up the wrong way.

So, they decided to install a new one and wanted to surprise their neighbors.

Generally in the U.K, there are no HOA rules on old builds, so I can replace the wooden fence with anything we like as long as it’s on our land, and is no more than 2m high. So last month, we got a quote, and arranged for a firm to replace the fencing. I informed the neighbours and picked a day they would be at work so not to ruin the ‘surprise’.

Ta-da! They now have a new concrete fence.

When they got home, they found the wooden fence and wooden posts have been replaced with 6-ft concrete posts and a wall of concrete panels. Now, they look out of their kitchen onto what resembles the Berlin Wall.

And the neighbors were not so pleased about it.

I also made sure the smooth face of the concrete panels are pointing towards us. (We have bushes along our side, so they wouldn’t see it anyway, but their side is right next to their patio area). They haven’t approached us about it yet, but my husband told me he could see the wife in her garden from his office window, and she had a face like thunder.

