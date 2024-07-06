Her Neighbor Wanted A Hedge On “Her” Property Cut Down. It Turned Out The Hedge And Her Neighbor’s Garage Were Actually On Her Property Instead.

Good fences make good neighbors.

After reading all of these stories about people arguing over the spot of a property line, that saying definitely makes sense.

This woman’s neighbor wanted her to pull out a hedge she claimed crossed their invisible property line.

When she got a survey, though, they were both surprised.

Uproot the hedge? Let’s just double check My grandmother lives in a city neighborhood where the houses are fairly close to each other. She has always had a problem with her sour neighbor complaining about one thing or another.

What was wrong with that hedge?

So, one day her neighbor notifies her that she believes that the hedge running down the property line separating the two driveways is on her land and she wants my grandmother to cut it down. Seems a little stupid as the the hedge provides a small amount of privacy between the two homes and benefits both parties.

So, grandma got a survey, just to be sure.

So, my grandmother has no choice but to comply with her wish but first she hires a surveyor to come and determine exactly where the property line is. Turns out that the hedge is indeed on my grandmother’s property. It also reveals that the neighbors garage is two feet over the property line onto my grandmother’s property.

The neighbor was unamused to learn she was actually the one in the wrong.

The look on her neighbors face when she gets the report and is informed that she has to tear down her garage was worth the price of the survey. They eventually settled and in the interest of peace my grandmother allowed her to buy the land on her property for several thousand dollars.

Man, to be a fly on the wall.

