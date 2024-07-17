Her Niece Hacks Her Daughter’s Roblox Account, So She Threatened To Kick Them Out Of Her House If Her Daughter Doesn’t Get Her Stuff Back

Kids problems seem so inconsequential to adult problems, but really kids want the same things we want: respect, justice and peace.

Unfortunately, this kid’s cousin denied her all of those things.

Check out how the kid’s mom is sticking up for her.

AITA for threatening to kick out my niece after she hacked my daughter’s Roblox account? My daughter is obsessed with Roblox game that’s set in a school because she missed her friends so much and it allowed her to stay connected with them. She realized that her account had been hacked and she’d lost nearly every item she had on her favourite Roblox game.

It was a major loss.

She’d lost 800K of the in-game currency and nearly her entire inventory, which she claimed was worth over 5 million of the in-game currency. She had spent the last four years saving up for those items and everything was gone just like that. My niece denied it at first, but quickly broke under pressure and admitted everything.

Mama had no time for this nonsense.

I tried to mediate the situation, but my sister is refusing to co-operate. She told me that it’s only a game, it’s not like my daughter spent real money on it. Today, I gave her an ultimatum: if my niece doesn’t return everything she hacked from my daughter, they would both have one week to leave. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

Exactly. This stuff should never be tolerated.

I do, too! I love how thoughtful and loyal the mom is.

Yep. It’s as simple as that.

Right? “It’s just a game” is an excuse for breaching boundaries.

They probably have nowhere else to go at the moment. I couldn’t throw them onto the street.

This mom reminds me of my mom.

I’m smiling!

