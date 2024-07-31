Her Sister Invited The Family Out To Dinner To Ambush Her Boyfriend About Not Getting Her A Birthday Gift, But She Warned Him To Stay Away And Now Everyone Is Upset.

Getting your family involved in arguments with your significant other can be really awkward.

What happens when your sister takes your boyfriend’s side?

Let’s take a look as that is exactly what happened in this story.

AITA for warning my sister’s boyfriend she wanted our parents to confront him at dinner? My(23f) family went out for dinner a few days ago to celebrate my sister(26f) Jenn’s birthday. When we got to the restaurant Jenn was already there alone.

Here comes the drama.

She said she told her boyfriend Blake the time got pushed back 30 minutes because she needed to talk to us alone. Jenn was mad at Blake for not getting her any birthday gifts and only took her out to dinner to a place they go to often. Our parents understood her being upset and she asked if they would try talking to him because she couldn’t get Blake to understand how hurtful that was.

Is this really even a gift?

I asked her if she had given him her usual ‘present’ for his birthday or last holiday and Jenn said that wasn’t important. For context, my sister’s idea of a gift for her partner is lingerie and nookie, and only ever that. I don’t know about her past relationships but I do know in the 2 years they’ve been together, I’ve heard and seen Blake give her gift ideas for him and he winds up buying them for himself after the fact.

He sounds like a good guy.

He’s come to Christmas at our house with gifts for Jenn and Jenn always shows up empty handed for him saying she’d give him his present later. I told Jenn it sounded like she got as good as she gives whereas our parents said I should be concerned someone would be dismissive and vindictive toward my sister. Our parents said they’d think about talking to him based on his behavior when he arrived.

Hmm, is she crossing a line?

So I text Blake that Jenn was setting him up for a lecture. He wound up not showing up. Last night Jenn called me angry. She saw my text to him and realized my text was the reason he canceled and accused me of not having her back. She’s told our parents I butt into their relationship but I figure she was trying to get us involved in her relationship anyway. I probably could have just stayed quiet but at the time it didn’t sit right with me what she was trying to do. AITA?

That’s a tough situation to be in.

Let’s see what commenters have to say.

The boyfriend got fed up with her gift giving strategy.

Unequal gift giving is never right.

Sister is very self-absorbed.

She asked the family to get involved, what did she expect.

This relationship is doomed to failure.

You asked the family to get involved, they got involved!

Everyone knowing about the nookie thing is weird though, right?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.