Her Sister Used To Borrow Her Jeans When She Was Heavier, But Now That She Needs A Smaller Size, Her Sister Is Angry She Can’t Use Her New Ones

Sisters are some of the best relationships in our lives, but like all relationships, they can get tricky at times.

This young lady has always been a bigger jean size than her sister, and they sometimes traded pants as their sizes fluctuated.

Now, she’s lost weight and bought some new, smaller jeans, and her sister is upset.

Check out the whole story to figure out why.

AITA for getting jeans that won’t fit my sister? My sister (24f) is really upset with me (16f). Recently I bought a few new pairs of jeans. My normal size use to be about a 30 but over the course of a few months I lost a lot of weight and my size dropped to about a 25 (or 24 depending on the brand). My sister had always been the skinnier of the two of us so whenever she gained some weight she would borrow my jeans because she was “too fat” to fit into her normal pair (a 26), and my clothes were there only things that would fit her without her going out to buy new clothes.

Yesterday I went to the mall with my friends and bought some new clothes because the majority of my wardrobe didn’t fit me anymore. I bought a few tops, shoes, and three pairs of jeans. When I got home I put the clothes to wash and went to my room.

After about an hour my sister walked into my room, visually upset, holding my jeans. I noticed she was carrying them and apologized to her because I assumed that they were done for a while so I was hogging the washing machine and perhaps she wanted to put her load of clothes to wash. When I went to grab them from her she stepped away not letting me take them.

I asked her what’s wrong and she asked who’s jeans were these for. I told her they were for me and took them from her arms so that I can put them to dry. She replied by saying they’re way too small. I answered by saying that they fit me very well and I already tried them on at the store to make sure. She scoffed and said “well they won’t fit me.” I blinked and replied with “sorry I guess you’ll have to wear yours”. She seemed even more upset and told me about how she gained weight and can only fit into my size. I listened and shook my head replying that i’m not her size anymore.

She left in a huff and i just watched. I’m a bit confused and i’m wondering if I had said something wrong? A few hours later she texted me that I shouldn’t get use to my body right now because it was just puberty helping me and that I will gain all the weight back quickly. I don’t know how to reply and I’m honestly a little concerned that maybe I was too insensitive about the situation. So AITA?

