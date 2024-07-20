Her Teacher Had It In For Her As Soon As He Learned Who Her Sister Was, So She Gets Back At Him With A Sticky Revenge Plan

Being singled out by anyone is no fun, especially when that person treats you based on some biased idea instead of reality.

What if the person who has it in for you is your teacher?

Like many students, the one in this story had her revenge. Keep reading to see what I mean.

Treated unfairly by teacher all semester, but i gave him some payback My first day in class Mr. K takes attendance and recognizes my last name and asks if I’m related to my sister. Upon acknowledging that we were in fact related Mr. K shakes his head and says, “I will have to watch you.” I thought he was just kidding me, but I soon learned that he was actually serious. Now I don’t know what kind of trail of destruction that my older sister had left in her wake, but I wasn’t a troublemaker.

This teacher’s actions start resembling those of a cartoon villain.

I get into class on day two of Civics and 10 minutes into class I start getting chastised by Mr. K for talking during class. What was particularly odd, beyond the fact that I hadn’t spoken a word, was that no one was talking. I tried to explain that I hadn’t said anything, but it didn’t matter. Not five minutes later I was getting sent to the office with a suspension referral for talking in class without speaking. Apparently Mr. K’s credibility was already somewhat tarnished with the school administrators and I wasn’t suspended from school. He would mark my tests with grades of C or D even though I had answered every question correctly. Gave me a final grade of C even though I had earned an A. So on the last day of school everyone left right away for the summer. Everyone that is except for Mr. K and myself.

The stage was set for an epic revenge plot.

I tiptoed silently up to his door and emptied an entire tube of glue, the fast drying kind, into the seam between his door and the doorframe. Well Mr. K and the glue had a little over two hours for the glue to set. Plenty of time for the glue to harden. I wasn’t around for it, but I heard that the fire department had to come to free him from his classroom. Mr. K could only guess who the “Bad citizen” was that glued him in his room.

Here’s what folks are saying.

I admire the self preservation tactic, but this would get disproven eventually and could cause other problems.

I’m really curious: why peaches? Just because it was handy?

That seems a bit extreme to me.

I’m sure this teacher has been unkind to many. It’s sad. I don’t miss school at all.

Okay, what is this person smoking? LOL

My mom would have put a stop to this REALLY quick.

