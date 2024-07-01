His Brother Let Him Have Their Wedding In His Backyard, Until A Superstitious Family Member Said It Was Bad Luck

When you get something for free, it’s so lovely. Up to a point.

WIBTA for uninviting my brother to my wedding after he canceled on hosting the wedding. For the venue, we asked my brother and SIL if we could have it in their back yard about a year ago. They said they would be honored to host. For guest count, we are at 26 people. So as intimate as possible for a backyard wedding. About 1.5 months out from our wedding day, my brother just informed us that they could no longer host the wedding at their place.

Through happenstance, their nanny/family friend (who’s also a monk) found out we were having our wedding there and told them it would bring less luck to their family. Apparently the superstition goes that if you host a siblings wedding at your house, you give away your luck to that family. I’m pretty tolerant of others beliefs systems. And while I don’t understand it I do respect it.

But we are literally less than 2 months out now from our big day. Fortunately a venue change isn’t too too difficult, but it definitely throws a curveball into logistics when we’ve had everything already set. I love my brother and would want the best for his family and the kiddos. But right now I don’t want anything to do with him.

