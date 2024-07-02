His Brother Said Artificial Intelligence Would Eliminate His Side Hustle And Then Got Laid Off, So He Responded That AI Crushed His Job Too

AI has made life and work complicated for all sorts of professional artists and other workers.

Unfortunately, some people see this as an opportunity to be unkind.

But as you’ll see in this story, this can be satisfying later on for the injured party.

AITA for joking about my brother losing his job? I do art commissions on the side. My brother jokes that I need a new side hustle now that AI art tools are around and no one really needs artists anymore. I’m not a full time artist, but those jokes annoyed me, so I tell him to knock it off.

His brother won’t give it a rest.

He doesn’t and says that I should get used to it. On Monday, he got called into a meeting where he was told he’s getting laid off as the company he’s working for has finished automating a lot of processes. Because of that they don’t have enough work for all the technicians. Since he’s the newest tech, he got cut. He told the family in a group chat and we did the “So sorry to hear that” and “do you need any help?” cycle for half an hour.

His brother’s remarks have come back to haunt him.

In the chat, I promised to help him tidy up his resume. After that, I texted to him, “Guess AI was coming for your job too lol.” He stopped responding and his girlfriend texted me saying that I shouldn’t have kicked him while he was down. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

A lot of people made this point. This is not a healthy relationship.

I agree. This is too sore of a spot.

Exactly. It’s apples to oranges.

That would be a healthy approach, but I doubt they would do that.

I sort of agree, but the timing was just bad.

At least he didn’t make the joke in the group chat…

If you enjoyed that story, check out what happened when a guy gave ChatGPT $100 to make as money as possible, and it turned out exactly how you would expect.