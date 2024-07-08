His Cousin Stole His Gaming Collection Worth $2,000. Now His Mother Wants Him To Forgive What Happened, But He Refuses To Let His Cousin Off The Hook.

Being mugged on the streets can be distressing but getting robbed of your games worth thousands of dollars in your own home?

AITAH for refusing to let my cousin into my house after he stole $2000 worth of games from me when he was a teenager? Ten years ago, I let my cousin into my house when he was 16. Every one of my video games he handled that day was missing the next day. He took the discs from the cases and who knows what happened to the discs after that.

Some of those games were rare and out of print. As soon as my mother found out I told his father, my uncle, about this, she called my uncle up and told him that because I was a diagnosed Aspie, I did not really know my cousin stole the games from me.

My cousin got away with stealing from me because of that.

My mother later admitted she knew she lied to my uncle because she was worried that my cousin being grounded all summer would be bad for his mental health. Now I have a house and I refuse to let this cousin into it until he apologizes for stealing from me.

My family is telling me I am being childish because he was a child when he stole from me, but I think he learned it was safe to steal from me thanks to my mother’s intervention. How should I handle this?

