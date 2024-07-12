His Family Made Bad Financial Choices And He Was Expected To Help, So He Refused To Tell Anyone How Much Money He Made

“Keep your money private” is so true because you never know when someone takes advantage of you/.

This guy’s story proves how important it is to keep things close to your chest!

Let’s take a look.

AITA for hiding my wealth from my family? I am 34 oldest of 5 and am married with 1 kid. My wife and I keep our finances separate.

His wife is aware of the finances.

She knows I have money but I don’t think she realizes how much I have put away over the years. My siblings, in-laws, and parents are awful with money. They buy a new vehicle every couple of years they can barely afford, spend money on unnecessary stuff and vacations.

His family keeps overspending.

Recently my sister told me her car is 3 months behind and and she keeps borrowing money from my parents to pay it. My parents told me they maxed out their credit card and aren’t sure how to go about it. They didn’t mention the amount, my in laws said money is tight and are 4 months behind on their mortgage. My brother says he defaulted on a $4k loan that sounded like a predatory loan.

He isn’t sure what to do…

It makes me sick to think about especially when they confide in me these things, and I feel like I should help them because I can but I worry about being taken advantage of. I also feel like they put themselves in these situations, my parents have plenty of “toys” (boats, kayaks, 2x campers, etc) they could sell, my in laws both drive very expensive SUVs including a new BMW X5.

They were being reckless…

My sister put a whole trip overseas on a credit card. I watch them spend money in shops. One has 4-6 Stanley water bottles because they want colors to match their outfit. Meanwhile I have everything paid off besides the house. I have $82k in savings $250k in 401k.

He’s doing well financially…

My income is very good and I think my family suspects that because they know what I do for work. I was planning on continuing to save and buy a Boxster cash (obviously keep some left over) But my guilt factor is telling me I should help family before getting the fancy car I’ve been wanting.

He just wants something for himself for once!

I would hate for my in-laws to lose the house and have my nieces and nephews on the street or worse while I drive a new car around. I also (as bad as it sounds) don’t want anyone moving in with me.

Ouch! that must hurt! He is always expected to do the right thing.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

Keep that money safe, kid!

