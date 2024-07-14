His Local Leaf Company Didn’t Take His Leaves Because They Weren’t In The Right Place, So He Bought All The Leaves In The Neighborhood And Piled Them Outside His Place

Some people will really go an extra mile, spend more bucks and take up more work, just to prove their point!

This man bought all the leaves in his neighborhood for some malicious compliance.

This one might be a little over the top if you ask me.

Check out what happened.

They must be MY leaves on MY curb? As you wish. The leaf collection company for my neighborhood has absurdly strict rules about where leaves must be for pickup. I live at the end of a cul-de-sac, so my curb is curved and pretty short (about 30′ / 9m) long. My property is wedge-shaped, so my back yard is quite long (200′ / 60m) and has 40-50 oak trees. I also have two sugar maples in my front yard. So, leaves. Lots of leaves.

They have certain pickup rules.

Pickup rules state leaves must be within 5′ of the curb, but on the road. They must also be at least 15′ from a mailbox. Because subscriptions for leaf pickup are by individual homeowner, neighbors are not allowed to combine leaves and cannot buy a group subscription. Subscribers must only put “their” leaves from “the current year” out for pickup.

The company is a little EXTRA!

Pickup trucks use GPS to identify homes who have signed up and ignore leaves in front of homes that did not sign up. Because I have so many leaves and so little curb (only 15′ of available curb due to the required distance from a mailbox), I called the leaf collection company and asked to put the leaves along a longer curb I share with my neighbor. “No problem,” they said. Great.

That’s where they messed up.

The truck came through and picked up a fraction of the pile and left the rest of the pile the driver decided was in front of my neighbor’s property. I called the company back and a different person said those are the rules. I’ll just have to figure it out. Fine. Now it’s on.

He figured it out.

I have 15′ of width and 5′ of depth. There is, however, no limit on height. I moved the remaining leaves to my available curb space. I collected the rest of my leaves and added them to the pile. I spoke with my neighbors and acquired the rights to their leaves by paying them $1 each. Now they are all “my” leaves. I shoveled / swept the leaves off the streets. They went on the pile. I collected the purchased leaves from the neighbors. They went on the pile. Leaves continued to fall, so I kept adding them. It was a lot of work, but the pile was over 12′ tall.

He bought all the leaves!

I spent a ton of time using a snow shovel to fling the leaves to the top of the pile that was more than 5′ above my head. Neighborhood residents stopped to gape at the epic leaf mound. I am happy to battle willful ignorance with malicious compliance. I reminded myself of this every time I spent another hour tending to the obscenity on my curb.

That must have been satisfying!

The truck came today. The pile dwarfed the truck. They had to drive away and dump leaves, then come back and reload. Twice.

This man proved he’s not to be messed with.

It’s a well thought out malicious compliance indeed!

