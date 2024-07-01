His Manager Insisted He Use A Damaged Item, So He Didn’t Argue And Ended Up Getting Some Free Down Time Out Of The Deal

Sometimes, a manager tells you something, and you know it’s wrong.

But what can you do?

This person made the choice to listen to his manager, but proved that he was right in the end.

Let’s get into the story…

Use the damaged strap, you got it boss This wasn’t me, but a fellow worker who managed to get us all a few hours off work. Working for a Japanese company they had lots of health and safety procedures and lots of managers. Said worker had to use straps to lift a counterweight onto assembly line. Now these were colour coded and every month they were all swapped out for inspection. This being first of the month we moved onto new colour (orange for convenience).

Everything should have been fine…

Now worker took new strap and noticed damage to the stitching, informed his manager and was told to use last months straps for time being. Now the thing about these kind of companies is there’s usually a couple of managers, so now a 2nd manager came over and told him he should be using orange. He told the manager about that damaged strap but was told to do as he is told. So all swapped over to orange. Did as he was told. He lifted weight to a few inches off the ground, told everyone to step back and wait.

The worker was right…

Less than a minute later that strap gave way. But now since its an accident on the line, investigations had to be made, interviews, witnesses. All in, we had 4 hours of downtime and a manager that was suspiciously never seen again.

Let’s dive into the comments…

This Reddit user applauds the coworker.

Another commenter had other ideas about how to handle the strap.

This user had things to say about managers in general.

And this commenter had a puny response!

I’m glad these workers won in the end, and stayed safe!

I hope this guy ended up with a raise and/or a promotion.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.