His Manager Insisted He Used A Bad GPS System To Drive A Truck To A Job, So He Complied And It Cost The Company A Lot Of Money

Welp, I guess GPS devices aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, huh?

It sure doesn’t sound like it!

Especially after reading this story…

Take a look at what happened.

Keep in mind concrete has a shelf life of 90 minutes once water mixes with the cement. This is very important on “spec jobs”.

There’s a problem…

Our company uses a routing and tracking system I will call the Terrible system. If there is a good route or less than good route it chooses the worst route of all routes possible.

After working with it a short time this was noted. During training new drivers are told to use it for final part of route only. The problem is every time one doesn’t follow a route an alert is sent to management.

Early in using Terrible system managers found a way to turn off these alerts.

New manager starts. After a year he brings up in meetings drivers are not following Terrible system routing. Multiple times we tell him it gives us the worst and longest routes. He doesn’t listen.

After six months he states drivers will be written up if we continue to not follow Terrible system routing. Drivers don’t listen. A few days after this pronouncement a fellow driver is written up. This is talked about.

Cue malicious compliance!

Next day on my second load I have a load to a location I had before. It is 15 miles east of the pant and then a 10 miles north leg. Following that route takes about 45 minutes or less.