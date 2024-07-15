McDonald’s Manager Told Him To Fill All The Food Trays Right Before Closing. He Did What He Was Told Then Shrugged When She Asked Why There Was So Much Waste.

My first “real” job in high school was at a fast food place and all I can say is that my manager was…really something.

And by that, I mean she was a PSYCHOPATH who didn’t listen to anyone.

So I can relate to the story you’re about to read.

Check out what happened to this McDonald’s worker!

Closing Time. “I was working a closing shift at McDonalds and at the end of the night (this night in particular, I was on grill). It was getting late and we were slow so I started minimizing what we had in stock and was going to cook the rest of the food to order for the last half hour of my shift. The closing manager came up to the table to see what I had and told me to fill the trays because we aren’t closed yet. I tried to explain to her what I was doing and she didn’t listen to a word I said. So I did what she asked.

Whatever you say…

I turned back on the second heated cabinet and told the person I was in grill with to do what she said and fill the trays. He looked at me confused and I told him that she wanted the trays full, she can deal with the waste at the end of the night. So that’s what we did, we filled the trays up with food as if it were lunch rush since that’s what she wanted. At the end of the night, I emptied out all the full trays into a bucket and gave it to her with her sheet to fill out with how much waste we had and she tried to make me count it.

Have at it!

I told her, “I am not closing manager. It is your job to count it. Have fun” and finished closing down grill. Oh she was mad. The next day, my GM asked what had happened and I told her. All she said was never to do it again. I never worked a closing shift with that manager after that.”

This is what people had to say about this story.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person shared a story.

This person chimed in.

Just following directions, boss!

No matter what the cost to the company.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.