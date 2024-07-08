His Neighbor Filed A Complaint Because His Unregistered Car Was Left Next To The House, So He Read The City Ordinances And Complied By Covering The Car With A Dirty Tarp

It is important to keep your property looking nice and staying in compliance with all local regulations.

Unregistered Vehicles Must Be Covered My first car was an 88 Jeep Wrangler that I bought off my brother in 2003. A Wrangler is a heck of a first car for a teenager, but there was a reason I could afford it; neither my brother nor the previous owners had been kind.

By the time I decided on a college 2 years later the list of repairs needed was beyond what I was willing to put into it, not to mention parking fees. I decided I wouldn’t be taking it with me. But it was a sweet ride (4.0/5 speed out of a 91) and no-one was ready to part with it, so my dad decided to park it on the side of the house for the time being. With the repairs not yet addressed the Jeep was not getting driven, and a few months later we let the registration lapse.

The very next day we received an ordinance violation notice from the township. One of our neighbors had taken note of our tag and was waiting for the day they could report it.

We had one retired neighbor that we didn’t get along with (didn’t hate the guy but he had a lot of petty complaints) so we were pretty sure it was him. Well, we were upset, but my dad was ready to move a car out of the garage and put the inoperable Jeep in it’s place to appease the neighbor and put us in compliance. That’s when I took a closer look at the ordinance and realized it specified that unregistered vehicles are not to be parked next to the house uncovered. No specific type of cover required, just some cover.

So, we went out back and got our dirtiest tarp, slung it over the Jeep, and pinned it down with rocks. Our reasonably nice, if somewhat rusty, Jeep had been replaced by a mystery lump covered with a dirty tarp, and that was compliant. We were more annoyed that he has called the township on us than anything else; after a few weeks of smug satisfaction we did finally sell the Jeep. I don’t live there anymore but I don’t think my parents have had a complaint since. Hopefully that neighbor crosses the street and talks to them about problems now.

