His Neighbor Tried To Claim A Parking Spot For His Wife, So He Parked There At An Inconvenient Time So Neighbor Had To Walk Farther

Make false accusations? Enjoy walking 20 extra feet! My neighborhood is near a downtown area, and requires permits to park during the day longer than 2 hours. The city has a 72 hr parking limit, then technically you have to move to a new spot. I arrived home about 11:00pm and left the next morning back to work around 9:30 both days.

It just happens that both nights I ended up parking in the same spot, about 3 houses down from mine. The second morning, the neighbor in the house I’m parked in front of is on the sidewalk examining the van. He says I can’t park there because of the a 72-hour rule and because his wife uses it, too.

So the last two weekends (which do not require the permit) I have been parking in “his” spot on the street from Friday evening to 8:50ish Monday morning. For anyone wondering, I did actually scope out the wife’s car for handicap placard / plates and found none.

