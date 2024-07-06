His Pregnant Wife Struggled To Keep Up, So He Walked Ahead Of Her On A Beach Vacation

If you’ve ever been the shorter/slower walker when compared to a partner, friend, or family member with a longer stride, I know you’re going to feel this woman’s pain.

It’s so annoying having to jog to keep up instead of just enjoying your stroll.

This man’s wife is pregnant, and her feelings were hurt when he strolled ahead without checking in.

Let’s hear her side of the story below!

AITA for walking away from my pregnant wife on the beach? We’re on holiday in a foreign country and it’s significantly hotter than a temperature we’re used to. I’m 6ft4 and she’s 5ft 1. So we parked the car at the beach which is about 100 metres away from the sea and started walking up. My wife is almost 7 months pregnant and is quite a slow walker. I pulled ahead about 15-20 metres to get a lay of the land and to see how busy it was etc.

She’s upset he didn’t seem to care about her.

My wife claims when I pulled ahead I didn’t turn back to check she hadn’t fallen over once.

He says he would have seen/heard if he needed her.

I was not that far ahead, and I easily could have heard her if anything had happened. I think she is being unreasonable because it doesn’t seem like a big deal. We have a very good relationship, we rarely fight but this seems to have really got under her skin. AITA?

This one is tough.

Let’s find out what Reddit tells him!

The top comment says he should want to walk beside her.

This person has a lot of questions.

Maybe it’s just time to have a chat about it.

It’s all about taking care.

Seriously, priorities!

He should honestly know better.

Whether he’s wrong or right really doesn’t matter.

