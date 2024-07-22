His Sister-In-Law Abandoned Her Stepchildren And Is Furious They Won’t Reconnect With Her Or Their Dad, So He Puts Her In Her Place Once And For All

When a parent abandons their kids it scars them emotionally for life.

What happens when he or she wants back in?

The outcome tends to be dramatic and sad and this case is no exception. See for yourself.

AITA for telling my SIL she should be ashamed of herself and learn to be a mature adult? My brother had two kids with his ex by the time he was 21. He stuck around for a couple of years but when they broke up he left the kids too. He paid no child support, made no effort to keep in touch with the kids, did not check if they were okay, nothing. Five years ago my brother got married and now he’s expecting baby #3 with his wife.

After settling into family life he started to think more about his oldest two and he made the decision to reach out to them.

His change of heart opened some old wounds.

He was met with silence initially and then after speaking to his ex, he got a brief message from his kids that they were still mad and hurt that he left. They had contact for about a month and it was sporadic. He asked if they could meet in person and the kids said no. But they said they would do a video call with him one time and that was it. This call happened 2.5 months into their “reconciliation.” At some point during this he mentioned wanting them to meet his wife and other kids. They told him it would be one thing if he hadn’t settled down and started a family all over again, but the fact he did that and then reached out to them was too much for them and they didn’t want to reconcile. And they want nothing to do with the family he created now.

The drama doesn’t stop there. It gets even worse.

My brother wasn’t prepared for the outcome and his wife is furious that my niece and nephew rejected them for existing. She started badmouthing the kids at my parents house in front of all of us. My brother told her to stop. But she told him they should be ashamed of themselves for reacting like spoiled brats who don’t get their way and punishing innocent children when they’re supposed to be grown adults now.

OP bursts in with some hard truths and an even harder reality.

I told SIL she should be ashamed of herself for talking like that about the kids my brother abandoned and didn’t give a second thought to until he had settled down with her and their kids. I told her she should learn to be a mature adult and accept that his actions had consequences and this is one of them. Cue her being offended and saying I have no right to speak to her that way and some of my family telling me I should have said nothing. AITA?

Here’s what folks are saying.

This was a common comment and I agree. I am proud of those kids for their mature approach.

Exactly. Nothing reveals a person’s true colors like discussion about money.

Whoa! She probably needs to hear that, but this is a bit cold, even for me.

Yes. Sounds like he’s a great uncle.

I don’t get how speaking up for themselves makes them “spoiled.” Glad they won’t have to deal with her.

I feel so sorry for those kids, but it sounds like they’ll be okay.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.