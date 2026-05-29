Woman Reports Bartender for Passing Her License to Strangers, but Her Best Friend Says She’s Overreacting

Most people would probably feel uncomfortable knowing strangers suddenly had access to their personal information.

Today, we meet a woman who was out with friends when a bartender carded her at a sports bar, which actually happens to her a lot. The problem started when he decided to hand her license to random men sitting nearby so they could look at it too.

To some people, it’s just a harmless joke. But to her, it crossed a line, especially because her ID had her full name and address on it.

Things got even worse when her friend acted like she was being uptight for caring about it at all.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA for making a thing because a bartender showed my ID to random customers I went out the past weekend with 2 friends. I’m 29 but I have a “babyface,” so I still get carded regularly. I’m used to that and have no issues. Well, we went to a sports bar/restaurant place and the bartender “Trent” carded me. No big deal. Then some random guy was sitting a few seats away said, “How old is she?” Trent said, “Well, she was born in ’92 so…29.”

I was holding out my hand expecting to get it back because I thought he was done. Random guy said, “No way! Let me see,” and Trent walked over and handed him my license.

He walked over and handed it to the random guy.

I said, “Um, excuse me, can I have my license back?” Bartender said, “Yea, just a sec.” Then the guy next to random guy took it and looked at it.

When Trent finally gave it back, I sarcastically said, “Thanks for passing my personal information around.”

Lilly was upset when she confronted her about it.

My friend Lilly who knows Trent said, “They were just messing around calm down,” so I didn’t say anything else about it until when we were on our way home. I said, “I can’t believe you’re friends with that tool.” Lilly said, “He was just kidding around. You need to lighten up.”

And apparently him and “Billy” and “Rob” are friends.

After what she’s been through in the past, she was trying to prevent it from happening again.

If it was something that just had my age, I wouldn’t care. But my license (like everyone’s) has my first name last name, and address. And I don’t know Billy and Rob from a hole in the wall. When I told my boyfriend he laughed and said, “They were probably trying to flirt,” and I should just let it go. He also said that my past is causing me to be paranoid. I had a coworker borderline stalking me a few years ago. Luckily, he didn’t know where I lived, but he’d “show up” randomly when I was in public A LOT. I’m sure if he knew where I lived he’d have shown up there too.

It bothered me Sunday and Monday. I could easily not go back there, and probably won’t, but my thinking is if he’s passing around my ID he’s doing it to other people.

Still upset, she called the manager.

I called the place yesterday and asked to talk to a manager and told them what happened. Lilly called and yelled at me earlier, she said that, “They were just messing around, and it wasn’t serious enough for me to call and get him in trouble.” Then, she said that I embarrassed her by acting like a uptight ***** and making a big thing over a joke. Maybe they are harmless and it was probably just a joke, but it’s more the principle of it. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why her friend was upset, but they did cross a line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit agree.

This reader thinks she was right to get upset.

Here’s someone who’s not impressed by the guys’ behavior.

According to this comment, she should contact the owner.

As this reader explains, her friend is out of line too.

None of this is funny. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

For starters, calling someone “uptight” for not wanting random strangers handling their ID is ridiculous. The bartender crossed a line here, and passing it around like a joke was completely inappropriate.

Plus, once someone says they are uncomfortable, the joke should stop right there.

Calling the manager was the right move.