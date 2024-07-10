His Son’s Mom Was Too Wasted To Care For Him, So He Paid The Babysitter Extra To Do It Instead Of Paying For His Son’s Camp

When you leave your child with his mom, it’s reasonable to expect that they she won’t be intoxicated.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case and actions have consequences, like in this story. Check out what happened.

AITA for not reimbursing my son’s mom for his sleepaway camp? Since my ex and I make the same income, we do not give or get child support but rather pay for different expenses. For example, I pay for his sitter and she pays for his extracurricular activities like camp. One day I got a call from the sitter while I was on a business trip. He said my son’s mom came home and was wasted. She was passed out on the couch.

The plans have changed, but they quickly find a solution.

Our sitter said he didn’t feel okay leaving our son with her. Our sitter agreed to take my son home, feed him, give him a bath and put him to bed if I paid him in cash instead of a check then he’ll do the overnight thing for an extra $150 cash. I agreed.

I saw his mom at our son’s swim meet and she admitted to drinking too much at her office party and apologized to our sitter.

This is where it gets costly — in more ways than one.

She asked me for the $150 for the summer camp reimbursement. I said I applied it to pay the sitter for taking Ryan overnight since you couldn’t do it yourself. She said that wasn’t fair and we’re not squared. I said actually we are. We both paid the same amounts for childcare and camp. That was the agreement. She said that I promised to reimburse her and it was my decision to have the sitter take Ryan overnight and it’s my responsibility to his sitter. I told her to kick rocks.

Here’s what people are saying.

Definitely. She doesn’t sound like a fit parent.

This. An expense is an expense. How can she mad at you for not neglecting your child?

This must have been cathartic to write.

The sitter sounds fantastic. Also, I’m glad the sitter negotiated a different pay agreement because of the last minute overtime.

There’s no way she can get back at him without incriminating herself.

I feel sorry for this kid.

