His Wife Cheated On Him And Asked Him To Choose Her Over A Divorce, But He Wants To Go On A Four Month, Solo Vacation Instead

Some questions are so bizarre they will leave you bewildered and unsure of your existence!

It can be tricky to get past certain situation,s but some people will make sure they do it like a boss.

Let’s check out this story where a guy gives a straight up answer to his cheating wife.

AITAH for not making my wife choose between me and her affair partner? As soon as I found out I moved out and filed for divorce. Counseling is not on the table. An open relationship is out.

They’re past the point of no return…

I’m not interested in having anything to do with her again.

She tried saying that if I asked she would choose me.

Gross. I don’t want her. Some of our friends think I should have fought for our marriage.

His response… oh snap!

I offer to sleep with them or their wives to see how they feel about the situation then.

No one has taken me up on my kind and Christian offer. I am paying my half of the lease on the apartment. There are four months left.

And now the plan…

In the meantime I’m going to work and spending my time off at all inclusive resorts. It’s cheaper than getting an apartment for myself.

Am I the ***hole for not trying to save our marriage?

Wow! Now THAT is a plan if I’ve ever seen one.

Let’s check out what folks on Reddit think about this man’s story.

This person loves the idea of living in a resort.

This person knows the marriage was long gone.

This person knows the couple made a vow and the wife was the one to break it!

This person blames the wife!

This person finds cheaters very weird.

If you want to be chosen, then don’t cheat!

This guy is probably better off without his cheating wife!

