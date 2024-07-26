His Wife Is The Maid Of Honor In Her Best Friend’s Wedding, But Since The Bestie Enabled His Wife Having An Affair He Refuses To Go

Marriage is supposed to last forever, but in today’s story, one husband shares how his marriage narrowly escaped divorce.

Now, his wife’s friend is getting married, but he can’t bring himself to go.

Let’s see why he refuses to attend the wedding…

AITAH for refusing to attend my wife’s bestie’s wedding? My wife had an affair several years ago. I found out because her phone data use suddenly skyrocketed. I investigated, saw the number on the bill and figured out it was her ex. She denied it, of course, which eventually led to me snooping in her phone. She had tried to cover her tracks, but she didn’t delete text messages to her best friend describing everything, bragging about it, etc.

He didn’t like how his wife’s friend reacted to the affair.

Her friend was supportive, at times even encouraging her to continue the affair. We’ve reconciled since then, and things are pretty okay between us, but I still hold a lot of anger towards her friend, partly for encouraging her to do what she did, instead of telling her to do the right thing, and I think partly because her messages with her friend were the vehicle that delivered so much pain and torment to me. Even now, seeing her friend or hearing her name makes me think of the affair.

His wife is going to be in this same friend’s wedding.

Her friend is getting married in a few months and she is the MOH. I have been dealing with a lot of anxiety surrounding the thought of having to attend. Finally, I decided that I needed to protect myself. I would be miserable the entire time, and the idea of celebrating the marriage of a person who, at the very least, severely disrespected mine, feels disgusting.

His wife is not supportive of his decision.

When I told my wife that I had decided I wouldn’t go, she became pretty upset. She said she was hurt, but it felt more like anger to me. She basically shutdown after that, and hasn’t talked to me. I explained my reasoning, my feelings, etc, but she kind of blew me off.

He is still okay with his wife going to the wedding.

I don’t feel like the villain, for one, I didn’t ask to feel this way, her actions put me here. Two, she is the one who implicated her friend in the affair, if she hadn’t done that, it wouldn’t even be an issue. Also, I didn’t imply that she couldn’t or shouldn’t go, I even encouraged her to attend and be a part of it, and offered to drive her to and from. AITA?

If I were him, I don’t think I’d want to attend the wedding either, but I’m kind of surprised he seems more mad at his wife’s friend than his wife.

Let’s see what Reddit readers thought…

This husband’s anger seems to be aimed at the wrong person.

It sounds like he and his wife need marriage counseling.

