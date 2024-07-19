Homeowner Left Large Bins Of Yard Waste On His Curb But Collectors Wouldn’t Take It, So He Did Something To Make Sure That The Waste Got Taken

They say when you don’t understand something, all you have to do is ask.

But for this OP, he didn’t even bother to do that.

He just assumed that the garbage collectors wouldn’t take this yard waste.

So, he did something alright. But what he thought was petty revenge was basically just petty.

City wouldn’t pick up my yard waste, so I sure showed them! A few weeks ago, I did some trimming on the large bushes and trees in my yard, cutting the branches that were hanging a bit low or a bit too far out from the landscaping. I ended up with two large yard waste bins full of branches, which I put out by the curb for pickup.

The next day, when I came home from work, the city had picked up the yard waste for everyone else in my neighborhood, just not mine. I couldn’t figure out why. The bins were full, but not overflowing, and they weren’t overly heavy as I was able to easily carry them out to the curb. The branches were between 3-4 feet long at the most, and I’d left similar bins out before, and they always got picked up without issue.

I even checked online to see if I’d inadvertently violated any sort of restrictions, but didn’t see anything that could explain it. I sort of wish the pickup people would have left a note telling me what the problem was. I was kind of annoyed, but not enough to call and complain about it.

So, I emptied out the bins in a discreet area to the side of my house. And for the past few weeks, every pickup day, whenever I wheel the regular garbage bin out to the curb, I’ve also been putting one of the yard waste bins out, with exactly one branch in it. And they have been taking it each time. Which means they have to stop the truck at my curb, and someone has to get out, check the bin, see that the only thing in it is one branch, and then take the one branch.

This is slowly, in tiny increments, creating more work for them than if they’d just emptied the two full bins to begin with. I intend to keep doing it until they acknowledge it, or I actually need the bins for yard work again, or until I get bored which probably isn’t going to happen.

