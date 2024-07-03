Husband Played A Cruel “Cheating” Prank On Her, So She Got So Upset She Threw $10k Worth Of Wedding Rings In The Ocean

Wow…all I can say is…WOW.

AITAH for throwing my rings in the ocean after my husband told me he had an affair, even though it was a “prank”. “This is the dumbest thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life. This past Sunday, my husband and I (m29 and f27) were on our boat together. We were just relaxing and talking and having a good morning.

All of a sudden, my husband gets really serious and tells me “baby, I’m so sorry but I have to tell you something. I’m so sorry, please forgive me, I had an affair.” For context, my husband thinks he’s a comedian. He says dumb **** all the time but he’s never joked about our marriage or relationship or cheating, ever. The way he said it, I fully believed him.

I was blinded by rage and hurt and I’m not a confrontational person at all so all I did was stand up, take my rings off, and throw them into the ocean. I don’t even know why I did it, it was just the first thing I thought of doing. My husband’s jaw hit the floor. He immediately started to yell at me that it was a joke, a prank, he wasn’t serious and I was an idiot. My jaw dropped then too. I yelled at him too and called him the same. I cried too, realizing I just threw my lovely and sentimental rings into the ocean.

We’ve been arguing for days. He says I’m the *******, I say he’s the *******, and I have no idea who’s right. Yes admittedly I threw about 10k worth of rings into the ocean and we will never find them again- but he looked me in my eyes and told me he had an affair. I am upset about my rings. I’ve apologized for throwing them. But I just don’t feel like the *******.”

