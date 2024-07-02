Husband Tells His Wife He’s The Favorite Parent Because He There For The Kids More, So She Gets Mad And Now He’s Wondering If He Was Too Blunt

We’ve know that children have a natural tendency to prefer their mothers, but what happens when mom is away and they’re spending more time with dad?

The following story shares that reality and reveals how sometimes a favorite parent isn’t about gender.

Let’s take a look…

AITAH for bluntly explaining to my wife why our kids like me more than her? My wife has been complaining recently that our kids always seem to prefer spending time with me over her. They never go to her for anything they need, it’s always me. I just answered that it’s because I spend more time with them than she does. She stated that I don’t so I broke it down for her just point blank. Both kids are young and need parental supervision for everything.

He had their routines sorted…

They wake between 5.30am and 6am. I am the one who gets up with them every single morning. Wife gets up at 7.30am weekdays and about 9am weekends. Low end that’s 13.5 hours I spend more with them.

He always got more time with the kids…

I also do bedtime for both kids. That takes about 1 hour a night for baths and stories etc. that’s another 7 hours a week. Wife also says she gets stressed / touched out a lot, I often take the kids with me to the supermarket or to the park or something to let her have along bath in peace or an afternoon nap. Probably around 3.5 hours a week if we also add in that I’m the one who also takes kids to all extra curriculars and picks them up.

She does not ever have the kids on her own, the longest she does is the time it takes me to have a shower and dressed each morning. So I just broke it down plainly like above.

He tried being polite.

I effectively spend a full actual day more a week with them. I didn’t say it in any kind of a moaning way or anything like that, I do actually really enjoy spending time with them so I’m quite happy with the arrangement.

He wants her to put more effort..

I just feel that she can’t complain that the kids don’t want to spend time with her when she spends proportionally so much less of her time with them. Am I the a**hole for pointing this out?

The kids clearly have their favorite parent!

This man is unsure of his actions but let’s check out what the Reddit community says about it.

This person thinks the man has nothing to apologize for.

This person has another reason for the story.

This person justifies the man’s actions.

This person tells his own story.

This person thinks the kids love spending time with their dad!

This dad has nothing to worry about.

Spend more time with your kids, mom!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.