‘I’m never paying $300 to get my hair done ever again.’ – Woman Paid Only $90 For Cut And Highlights, And Loves The Results

Women’s hair costs an astronomical amount and let’s face it, with inflation, who can afford those prices!

We all like to look our best but when it’s literally costing hundreds of dollars for a cut and color, how is it justifiable right now – especially when a man can get his hair cut for a fraction of the price.

TikToker @morgssrose has revealed how she managed to get a cut and color for just $90 though and this is a money-saving beauty hack a lot of folks need to hear!

She said her hack is basically going to get her hair done by a Paul Mitchell student.

The TikToker said: “I need a haircut really badly, and I want to go lighter, which seems risky, but I have full faith in this girl.”

She continued: “Honestly, I think hair stylists charge so much f****ng money these days. … I can’t justify paying $85 for a haircut when they charge $10 here and they’ll give me a head massage.”

The clip then reverts to post haircut and color and guess what – it looks GREAT!

She said: “She kind of killed it.” The TikToker paid just $90 and a $50 tip!

This lady’s slayed it getting this deal on great hair! Love that.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Lot of admiration going on.

Love for the student!

Saving money and helping a student!

This is a great tip when money is tight.

So, all the time these days.

