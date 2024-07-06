Lady Soaks Children With Her Sprinkler, Then Wonders Why She’s Not Invited To The Block Party

Some people take pretty extreme measures to get justice for pretty small things. Then they get offended when they find themselves alienated.

The senior lady in this story is one of those people. If you look up “territorial” in the dictionary, you might see a picture of her.

AITA for not inviting someone to the community block party since people don’t like her and when she asked why I told her because she is considered jerk by the neighbors I live in a little neighborhood with a lot of kids and grandmas. The community is pretty nice besides one person. The problem is she is mental about her property.

She has a very big area and there is no line from the park to where her property is.

The lady has started taking shameless to a whole other level.

The kids school bus stop is right there and like 40 kids get on in the morning. They all don’t fit on the sidewalk and will stand in the grass. She put a sprinklers and soaked all the kids before school. In the winter she yelled at a group of kids having a snowball fight and they went over the line.

So there are some pretty big consequences for her.

So basically no one in the neighborhood is fond of her. We are supposed to have a block party in about two weeks and I organize it. This year I got a petition to not include her. I also moved it so it would be on the other side of the park so no one would be anywhere near her property. I sent out invites to all the homes besides hers. She came up to me and asked why she didn’t get an invite. I told her because the neighborhood find her to be a jerk. She called me a jerk and I am morally conflicted. This comes out of the neighbors’ pockets, not city funding.

Soaking kids is so, so wrong. If she really wanted the problem fixed, she would make a property line.

Probably not, but she’s a threat to children and that’s enough justification for excluding her.

Some people didn’t seem to read the part about it not being clear where her property begins. Yeesh.

Again, maybe the kids didn’t know they were trespassing. In any case, this doesn’t make it okay to assault them.

I agree. However, I think she should have cited the concerns about safety instead of just calling her a jerk.

I bet there will be a sequel to this story…

