Landfill Told Their Contractor The Waste Had To “Fit In The Bin,” So He Accepted The Challenge

You never want to mess with someone who solves problems for a living.

And the way I see it, that’s pretty much what contractors do all day and night.

These people had a bunch of wood to get rid of, and their contractor had made arrangements with the dump.

Find out what happened with the dump tried to change the rules at the last minute.

Contractor Vs The Landfill My contractor just told me this story so I thought I’d share it with you folks. We’re in the process of re-doing multiple parts of our yard because someone in the past decided lots of wood decks, wood fences, and wood retaining walls was the way to go. The termites have been very happy with their decision. We’ve been reusing what wood we can but a lot of it is just falling apart.

The contractor had jumped through all the hoops.

Today, our contractor went to take all the treated wood to the landfill. Filled out the necessary paperwork. Paid the necessary amount. He was told go up to 6 and there’s a specific blue bin for the treated lumber.

When he got there, though, the bin was quite small.

He goes up, thinking there was a large dumpster, and is presented with a bin slightly smaller than the back of his truck. He looks at the trailer stacked with wood, looks at the bin, looks at the guy, and tells him it’s not going to all fit. He can stack it next to the bin, but there’s just way too much. Landfill employee says it all has to be in the bin.

Still, he was up for the challenge.

So my lovely contractor puts four of the longest boards in the corners and proceeds to stack them. At one point climbing on top of the truck to continue stacking them. End result was about the height of a one story house. The employee comes back yelling about how he couldn’t do that! Alas, he said it had to be in the bin, and in the bin it was.

I love that he had no regrets.

I bet Reddit is going to love it, too.

There are too few rules about height.

We want to see pictures!

It’s rough out there for contractors.

*pats on the head*

He made it happen.

I love that for him.

