Man Calls Out His Brother For His Problematic Wife, And It Causes A Huge Fight That Divides The Whole Family

AITA for telling my brother our mother isn’t the problem, his wife is the common denominator with all this drama My brother married Kat. Kat is difficult to get along with in general. Everyone in the family has had some type of drama with her. My drama with her revolved around being extremely rude about the food I made for a gathering. In general she is unpleasant to be around. The family has taken a step back from my brother and his wife. We really only see them for family holidays. My mother dislikes her and avoids her.

This is we’re the issue starts, my brother and Kat asked our mother to pet sit. She told them no and it was apparently a large fight. I asked my mom about it. She doesn’t want to pet sit since she knows Kat would have a problem with something and it’s not worth the hassle.

My brother was calling other people and they were also turning him down. I got a call and he went on a rant about how no one wants to help and our mother has turned the family against him.

I told my brother our mom isn’t the problem, that it’s his wife. That she is the common denominator with all the family drama and people don’t want to put up with her bull****. He called me a jerk and I am wondering if I went too far. AITA?

