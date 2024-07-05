Mischievous Little Girl Is Given A Very Specific Rule About Her Dolls, So She Tricks Her Mom Into Making Her Rethink It

Kids can be smart.

Some more than required.

You’ll see how this kid tricked her mother and got her way!

Let’s check out the full story.

Take whatever I bring to the car back? Ok. My sister told me this story about my niece’s MC.

The adorable girl goes by some rules.

First, my sister “Jasmine” is a great mom to “Rapunzel” (niece’s fav movie) … Even when niece was small she’d clearly tell her expected behavior for situations & clear communication. Rapunzel has always been very intelligent.

They have one for the cars.

One of the expected behaviors is that if you bring something to the car you’re expected to remove it. One day when Rapunzel was about 3/4 they were going somewhere. Rapunzel: “Mommy can you please carry my doll for me?” “Sure honey” They go wherever they’re going…get home and Jasmine says “you forgot your doll” “But mommy, you bought it to the car…I didn’t”

Jasmine had no idea the girl was this clever.

Jasmine said…”that was the last time I fell for that…and yes I did bring it inside because she was right…I did bring it to the car and that’s the rule.”

Some kids will always get things their way!

