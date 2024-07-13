Neighbor Kept Being Loud In The Middle Of The Night, But Called The Cops On Him For Playing Music At A Reasonable Hour. So He Got Him In Trouble By Showing How Loud He Really Is.

Living in an apartment can be challenging, especially with a loud neighbor.

Entitled neighbour caught by his own police call So, a few years back I (20m) had a small 2 room flat in a very old building in which you could hear everything. My bedroom was right next to the wall of my neighbours (27m) flat. He was a stupid lunatic who allways played videogames until 4 or 5 am. And he had some kind of problem with loosing in multi-player.

So every time he would lose he would start screaming, throwing things around and punching the wall, waking me up almost every night. At the time I was doing 2 jobs and needed every sec of sleep i could get. I tried talking to him on several occasions, but nothing helped, one time when i was out for work i even left my sound system run a mix of artillery and machinegun barrages just to show him how annoying this stuff could be.

But as entitled people are, it didnt do any good. Fast forward a few months and nothing improved and i was getting crazy about this. One saturday night i had a little pokergame running in my flat with a few friends. My neighbour was having one of his usual tantrums.

Since i had guests and they didnt like it, we turned up the music. Everybody listened something diferrent so there was a good mix of death metal, techno, industrial and hardcore 😉 .

My neighbour was furious at some point and apparently called the police to file a noise complaint. Luckily when they pulled up one of my guys saw them driving up as he was out for quick cigarette. Now comes the fun. We turned the music down before they came up. So, when they rang the doorbell and i opened they could not hear anything to noisy just a few guys having some beer and a little pokergame. They told us there was a noiscomplaint from a neighbour saying it was to loud and that this was something constant. We told them we’ve been like this for hours.

Then i had a genius idea. I asked them if my neighbour called them, which of course they couldnt answer but i knew what was what. So, i invited the two cops in and told them i’d show them what real noise disturbance looked like. I led them to my bedroom where one could still hear my neighbour throwing tantrums and i told the cops the whole story, and since they were allready here that I would like to file a noisecomplaint against him. The cops were shocked at the noise you could hear from the other flat and went directly over to HIS flat to tell him to shut the hell up, and that he would get reprimanded by written letter to keep the noise down and dont call police for false emergencies. I had a huge laugh as the cops came back to tell me to call them when he did something like this again because in that case i would be able to file charges. So, long story short he thought the police would shut me down instead it was the other way around.

I never slept better than that night and finally i had some peace at home. Hope you enjoyed it.

