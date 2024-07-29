Neighbor Wanted To Have An Easter Egg Hunt In His Yard, But He Said No. So He Catches The Neighbor Trying To Do It Anyway, And Tells Him To Get The Eggs Out Of His Yard.

This story is pretty odd…

And you’ll see what I mean when you dive into it in a minute!

Check out what this guy had to say about the unusual request he got from his neighbor.

AITA for making neighbor remove the eggs he put in my yard for an Easter egg hunt? “Since Wednesday my neighbor asked if he could hide eggs in my (28M) yard as part of an Easter egg hunt they wanted to do for the kids coming to their bbq. Our yards are right nxt to each other with only the pavement dividing it and no fence; which I’m thinking about setting up after what happened.

Ummm, no.

He asked 3 times and each time I said no because I don’t like the idea of a bunch of little kids I don’t know coming into my yard. Besides he wanted to hide most of them in my garden and I wouldn’t trust a 6 yr old to not step on my flowers or knock over a pot. He’s been mad since I repeatedly said no and explained why. Their yards just as big as mine so didn’t see why they needed my space too. Yesterday I was having some car trouble so I took it to my friend who’s a mechanic. Not getting it back until Tuesday.

This guy was really pushing it.

So I guess because my car wasn’t in my driveway they assumed I wasn’t home. Because in the morning I’m doing work in my basement and I hear footsteps nearby. Checked my hidden security cam and I see my neighbor walking back to his house from my yard. Right away I go outside to confront him and he looked panicked. Honestly no idea why the hell he thought it was a good idea to do that. Like even if I wasn’t home at the time what made him think I wouldn’t get there when kids were in my freaking yard??? I just was so ****** off. He told me to please let them do this since the eggs were already spread out and his family was gonna be home soon. At that moment I was seriously mad so I told him either to take all the eggs back or I’m throwing them out myself.

What a jerk!

Then he got mad and was calling me **** under his breath but he picked them up and left. I’m going out to check my yard to make sure he got all of them and his wife is giving me a dirty look too while he was talking to her. They had their little party and Easter egg hunt in their one yard. I was out there just now watering my plants and they were cleaning up. My neighbor was still mad at me. He told me he hopes I’m happy with what I did. Right now that I’m more calm and not mad at him anymore I’m kinda wondering if I was an ******* for making him pick his **** up and not letting them use my yard. Honestly I was ticked off in the moment that he went into my yard after telling him no so I’m not sure.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

And this reader chimed in.

Not in my backyard!

Sorry, kids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.