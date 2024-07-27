Neighborhood Kids Kept Playing In His Yard Despite Him Asking Them To Stay Out, So He Built A Large Privacy Fence And Now The Neighbors Are Upset

Having a large yard with a beautiful view is a blessing, but sometimes the open spaces attracts kids who want to play.

What happens when the neighborhood kids won’t stay off your property, even when asked politely?

That’s what is happening in this story, check it out to see how the homeowner handled it and whether he overstepped.

AITA for building a fence around my backyard and keeping it despite my neighbors protests? I live on the outskirts of a big town/small city making me one of the few people with a big yard.

Sounds beautiful.

I live on top of a little hill and my yard is really big and runs all the way to a small wooded area and then the field next to it is also mine it pretty much cuts my neighbors yard off(Think like an upside down L shaped yard). One of the major draws of the area I live in is it’s lovely view. It was also a big part of why I chose to live here. Most of my neighbors have no fences. Before Corona I was only really home in the evening and weekends, but corona has forced me to work at home pretty much all the time(I only have to come to the office once a week at most) as a result I have started making a lot more use of well…My house lol, this includes the yard.

Who could blame him?

I got a back porch and I have noticed that I love sitting outside with my work laptop and a cup of coffee so that is what I have been doing. The problem is, because I was not home much I barely do any gardening aside from cutting the grass which means my yard especially the portion at the back with the turn is a perfect soccer field for the neighborhood kids.

Kids just want to have fun, but they need to be respectful.

My neighbor’s kids are using it pretty much all the time, I even caught them dragging a goalpost into it. I went to talk to the neighbors as I am not happy with random people using my yard and even less happy about not being able to work because of a horde of screaming kids in my yard. Even if it isn’t fenced, but I was met with the whole “Kids will be kids. They don’t have anything else to do for fun right now, don’t worry, you are not using it anyways.” I told them I did not want them using it regardless, but as you can guess by me writing this post the kids kept using it.

What choice did he have?

So, I put up a big wooden fence(The preassembled ones where you just have to put in the posts and drill in the big wooden panels). It was quite a lot of work while only being able to ask 2 friends for help but after a few days I was done. My neighbors kept coming out to complain, begging me to remove it etc. claiming they now didn’t even have a view. I figured they were overreacting but now that I am done their yard is literally tiny and their view went from a beautiful hilly landscape with woods, to the top of a wooden screen meanwhile my view is still the same. Their kids have since come over to ask to play in my yard as have a ton of other neighborhood kids as have their parents who were angry their kids now have nowhere safe to play. I’m starting to feel bad for it. AITA?

Tough situation but he isn’t responsible for providing a play area for the neighborhood.

Let’s see what the other commenters have to say.

Oh that’s for sure.

Pretty simple really.

Parents can’t watch their own kids.

Good point.

It is a real risk.

Just keep your kids off his lawn!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.