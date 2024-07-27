Laundromat Customer Robs The Owner Even Though He Goes There Frequently, So When He Came In To Clean His Clothes They Mysteriously Went Missing

In a tight-knit community, it’s hard to get away with doing wrong by somebody.

In this story from Reddit, a local does the owner of the town laundromat dirty, only to get a taste of his own medicine a few days later.

Whole street laughing at local thief Years ago I owned a Laundromat on a busy metered street with only on-street parking available. I owned multiple locations and had a few maintenance trucks for the help to service my location plus property I owned here and there. For whatever reason I had to leave one of my trucks in a parking spot in front of my store overnight.

You can see where this one is headed.

Next morning we found someone had stolen the battery – worse had cut out the radiator as well – rendering the truck immobile.

The police took a report, but quickly added insult to injury.

We called police, they came, took a report, and THEN wrote me an expired meter ticket and told me to get the truck towed or keep feeding the meter. Thank you very much.

In this tight-knit community, would the culprit be unearthed?

Anyway, word filters in that a certain person was seen that night fiddling with my truck. He lived in a boarding house down the street and worked the street daily with a stolen shopping cart scavenging for scrap metal. He had a non-working truck parked in front of his building and sure enough my s*** was in the bed of his truck. I just took my stuff back.

Problem temporarily solved, but story far from over.

This guy was a regular customer of my laundromat and we were always friendly so I was shocked this guy would do this too me. This was a pretty tight knit area so everyone soon knew what happened. I never confronted him.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but the author never even had to bake this version.

Well, a few days later he came in to do his laundry, two top loaders worth. Pretty much all the clothes he had I suspect. As usual he would load up, start the washers, and take of down the street to the local coffee shop. This day some SOB came in while he was gone and stole all his clothes leaving him with only the clothes he was wearing.

Turnabout is fair play, and the author had the perfect response.

I told him we didn’t see a thing and our Laundromat was not responsible for unattended clothes. For days he walked around the neighborhood bitching about some a**wipe stealing his clothes from the Laundromat. Everybody had a hard time keeping a straight face.

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you – or the laundromat that cleans your clothes!

