Neighborhood Punks Kept Stealing A Dad’s Hubcaps, So He Devised A Scheme To Teach Them A Lesson

My fathers revenge against the neighborhood punks. This story is a little old, taking place around 2000 or so. Anyway, during that summer, there was a rash of punks who would go and vandalize houses, cars, and pretty much anything else they could do to raise hell. It was so bad that they would keep stealing the hub caps off of my father’s Grand National, as well as try and get in to steal the radios and change. He was forced to keep it unlocked as it was cheaper then them breaking the windows.

The police would always take their sweet time getting here. It would take 20 minutes or more to send one officer here, even though I could walk to the station in that amount of time. By then they kids would have run off, and gotten away.

My father is an engineer by trade, and decided to get back at them, as right after he replaced the hub caps, they would be there that night to take them. My father went to the hardware store and bought some wires and razor blades, and grabbed a few car batteries he had in the garage. What he did was truly diabolical.

He took a little glue, and on the inside of the door handles, ge secured razor blades to cut anyone who atempted to open the door. Next, he stripped some of the wires he got, and wrapped them around the hub caps making sure they were pressed tight against them. He took annother wire, and used a little tape and glue to have the wire hovering over the wires, so that if someone were to grab them, it would complete the circuit and either burn or shock them. Eventually, he was able to get them all rigged before running the wire ends back to the batteries. He connected them and then went inside.

That night, my father left the windows open slightly, so he could listen for them. Sure enough, sometime after midnight, those little jerks came back. But after a few yells, they seemed to leave rather quickly. The morning reviled a fair amount of blood around the handle which then trailed down the drive way. One of the hubcaps melted slightly from the heat of the wire, but the others were not triggered. Needless to say, they didnt seem to come back after that one. I just wish we had a security system that also had a camera so I could watch those morons get it.

