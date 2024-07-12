Neighbors Complained To The Police About Her Dogs Barking, But She Refuses To Bring Them In From The Sunroom

If you live in a neighborhood or an apartment building, you know how annoying it can be when a dog just won’t be quiet.

Most people don’t blame the dogs but the owners, which is probably the right way to go a majority of the time.

This woman claims she and her dogs are following all of the rules of their rental, but the neighbor will not stop acting completely inappropriately anyway.

So, even though the police have been called, she’s not planning to change her ways anytime soon.

Read on to hear all the details!

AITA for continuing to allow my dogs in the sunroom even though it upsets the neighbors? I recently moved into a rental house while my new home is being built. I have to chihuahua mixes, Momo (6) and Coco (2). The girls like spending time in the yard sunning, but due to leash regulations with the HOA in the rental house, they are not allowed to be outside of the house unleashed at any time, including the backyard.

She follows the rules and they don’t go into the yard alone.

The house has a completely screened in sun room with two doors, one going from the house to the sunroom and the other going into the backyard. We keep the door to the house open at all times so they can come and go as they please, but the door to the backyard is always shut and locked so we do not violate the HOA rules.

The neighbor lady has behaved pretty inappropriately in the past.

Since the day we moved in, the neighbor behind me has had an issue with my dogs. If they bark, she comes out and yells, if they are in the sunroom alone, she knocks on the door and complains. The other day I had them leashed and in the backyard and they were playing and barking and she sprayed Momo with a hose and told me my dogs were a nuisance. I was in complete shock and could not believe that she actually did that to my dogs. I yelled and told her that she was a bored, cranky old lady who needed to get a life.

Then, she went and called the police.

Yesterday I received letter in the mail from animal control with a complaint that my dogs were a nuisance. The complaint stated that my dogs are constantly barking and possibly neglected. I called and spoke with an animal control officer and he informed me that my neighbors complained that my dogs are always barking and left outside unsupervised.

The owner explained the claims were complete hogwash.

I explained that my dogs are never left outside unsupervised, and even when they are in the sunroom, we are always in there with them so that we can keep an eye on them, particularly because the neighbor has sprayed them with a hose. I also asked him what defines excessive barking according to their laws, and he explained that it was defined by barking for 15 minutes or more. I told him that my dogs have never barked for more than 15 minutes. Maybe 1-3 minutes tops. My dogs only bark when someone comes to the door, when they see birds in the yard or when the neighbor is outside because they are terrified of her. I explained that I try to only take my dogs out when she is not out there because of the hose incident, and I do not know what she will do to them.

And the animal control officer agreed.

The animal control officer agreed that her complaint seems to be baseless, but because someone has complained, they will now have to open an investigation.

So, she’s going about her business as before, but her husband thinks maybe they should just do what she wants.

Ever since then, any time my neighbor sees me or the dogs outside or in the sunroom, she practically hangs over the fence to record us in our yard and in our sunroom (which is part of our house!). I have still continued to allow my dogs to be in the sunroom, and also take them in the yard. My husband thinks we should just keep the dogs inside and not use the sunroom anymore. AITA for continuing to allow my dogs to go in the sunroom despite my neighbors complaints?

I would be livid if someone hosed down my dogs!

Reddit will surely be on the side of the dogs here, right?

The top commenter thinks she needs to protect herself (and her dogs).

It sounds like harassment.

Two can play this game.

Seriously, that’s so creepy.

It is their property.

This neighbor is full-on nuts.

I would be worried she would hurt my pups!

