Neighbor Keeps Making Incredibly Petty Complaints Backfire Spectacularly, So They Get Hilarious Revenge And Make Him Turn Off His Security Cameras

Ah, the joys of having a neighbor who finds offense in every blade of grass.

Meet a resident grump, who turns even the smallest infractions into full-blown neighborhood dramas.

Take a look at the story below.

Revenge on neighbor from hell Back story: We have a neighbor who’s been petty over everything. Getting mad over grass clippings on the sidewalk, before we had a chance to clean up. From my husbands truck being parked backwards, we live on a dead road. My kids ball accidentally going over his fence. You name it, he’s mad. He comes out screaming throwing F bombs and crabby at the world.

What a character.

One day he came out mad because my husband put our van close to the mailbox’s, but still the legal limit away. Mind you every week he puts his trash cans directly in front of them. Anyway, he didn’t like that my husband said they were fine. Called the cops on us having our truck backwards on our dead end road.

911, what’s your emergency? A truck is facing the wrong way…

Cops showed up and told us to turn our truck around and get petty. This happened a couple months ago. Cue the revenge tonight. Neighbor came out complaining about husbands truck being backwards. So he promptly parked it in the side yard next to his house. Then took some stakes, put them in the yard and tied ribbon around them.

In your face, neighbor!

The guys motion detecting security cameras were sending alerts like crazy. It’s always windy where we live. Tonight he shut them off. Absolutely nothing he can do.

This neighbor from hell learned a valuable lesson: when you play the petty game, sometimes the joke’s on you.

Ah, the sweet taste of victory.

We are all cheering them on.

