Neighbors Were Being Jerks Towards Him And His Dog, And Then The Dog Mysteriously Disappeared. So He Spelled Out A Message In Salt On Their Lawn To Get Ultimate Revenge.

Some people have a lot of time on their hands that they notice every single thing happening around them.

Just like the old neighbors in this story.

They hated kids playing around, balls rolling on their property, and dogs walking through their lawn.

So, OP did something terrible but hilarious as his revenge.

It’s one thing to mess with me, but fool with my dog and I’ll get you. I’ll destroy something you love, too. So this is back around ’90. I grew up in a pretty cool neighborhood, but we had that one house. You know, the one with the elderly couple with not a thing to do. They did all the typical “stay off my lawn!” BS.

The elderly couple waits around all day.

Where I felt they took it to a new level, however, is when my friends and I were playing ball, they would wait in the garage. One would peek through the window, and the other had their hand on the button. So, as soon as a ball started rolling in the direction of their house, the door starts opening and here comes Oldster to steal it.

They even threatened to call the police.

It got to the point that one of my buddies sprinted over there, and kicked the ball away as the guy was bent over to pick it up. He didn’t like that, and tried to accuse everyone of assault. He also called the police each time he stole one of our balls. This despite them repeatedly telling him that a ball rolling over your lawn is not trespassing, but taking it IS stealing.

Meet OP’s dog.

Up until now, they were annoying, but not much else. At the time, I had the most awesome dog, Tiger. He was a stray that came to live with us a few years earlier, but he still liked to wander a lot, too, just as dogs want to do, and at the time, letting your dog out was still common.

Even Tiger was a bother to them!

Well, my neighbor would call the dog warden every day. Not because he was pooping or digging up his lawn, because he walked through it. That’s it. So, eventually, it comes down to fencing in the dog or losing him.

Until one day, he lost Tiger.

We build a fence all the way around the property, just so Tiger can Houdini his way out again and again. He was a super cool freakin’ Ninja dog. Long story short, he kept finding new ways to get out, because that’s how he wanted to live, and it resulted in us losing him for good. I was apoplectic, I genuinely wanted to murder the old jerks. I eventually came to my senses and resolved to ruin what he loved instead.

The neighbors love their front yard.

They absolutely worshiped their stupid grass. He cut it 3-4 times per week and watered it daily. You will think I am joking, but I am in the N.E. of the U.S. and he had a second snow blower that he set up to get the snow off the lawn with out tearing out the grass. Ridiculous.

OP had an evil plan.

Costco was new at the time, and my dad didn’t pay much attention to the stuff we threw into the cart. So that is how I came to be in possession of 40 lbs. of salt. We were leaving for a week at the shore the next morning, so about 3 am, I was spreading salt. It took a few days to kill the grass, so I was a few hundred miles away when “*-*-*-H-O-L-E” appeared in 5 foot tall letters, extremely visible from the street.

He was pretty satisfied with his revenge.

By the time I got back, he had re-sodded the whole thing. Luckily, friends had taken pictures of the lawn and themselves, giving thumbs up from the sidewalk. I can still picture old man neighbor watching that photoshoot through the garage window. In my mind, it is akin to Hector Salamanca, with lots of lip quivering, impotent rage, and spittle.

What do you think, guys? Let’s read how other users reacted to this story.

This user shared a personal experience.

This one is a little confused.

Really? Can someone verify?

LOL. The possession of the salt part amused this user.

What goes around comes around, grandpa!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.