New Manager Tried To Change How Workers Handled Calls From Patients, So Employee Complied And It Backfired Spectacularly

New manager putting productivity over everything. “I worked at a call center of nurses to give advice on whether the caller needed to go to the ER, GP, manage symptoms at home, etc. As it’s health advice it’s crucial to document everything, because if someone was for example instructed to stay at home while exhibiting clear stroke symptoms, we’d be responsible. Well, a new manager was hired above our own “floor” manager to increase productivity as the number of calls increased rapidly (beginning of Covid). She felt it was necessary to reduce the time we spent on finishing on documenting after the call had ended. In addition to medical records, we had to fill out a short questionnaire about each call to monitor the reasons people call us (internal purposes, not really my expertise).

So, it obviously took a while. Average time I think was around 3 minutes after each call. The new manager informed us that 90 seconds was going to be enough and she had asked the IT department to make the program push us a new call after those 90 seconds whether we were ready or not. The call would ring (loudly, first on headphones and after 10 seconds on the computer’s sound system), new patient information screen popped up, everything unfinished was pushed to the back and we had to either decline the call (only allowed in emergencies) or let it ring and try and work over the ringing which could not be muted.

It was horrible, the noise was unbearable and just in a few hours we workers complained so much that the new manager just told us to take the new call and finish up the old one while talking to the new patient. Cue malicious compliance. Patient information law (similar to HIPAA in the US) violations here we come, having two patients’ info up at the same time, trying to figure out why the latter called and wrapping up the previous one. How many documentations were written on the wrong patient’s records?

We tried. It was even worse than before. It took us about an hour to realize it would never work and so we took the new call, asked them to wait for a second, muted the call and finished up the previous one. The customers were not happy, but us workers gladly directed them to avenues to give feedback through. The company got so many bad reviews and online complaints in the first six hours that they had to regroup and stay late on that Monday evening to undo everything.

We went back to normal on Tuesday, 2 hours later than we should have opened, due to reprogramming. The new manager was with us less than three months, don’t miss her a bit. I had the most chaotic, head ache inducing 8,5 hours of my life that day, still have nightmares of that ringtone.”

