New Neighbors Terrorized Her Baby And Assaulted Her Husband, So She Got Revenge By Sending One Of Them To Jail

Wake up my baby? Prepare to pay the price. “This happened in mid January of last year, my husband and I have a 2 year old and had been living in an apartment of the sort for a few years before he was born. For a very long time, we had nice neighbors who understood that if they played music or anything if the sort it would need to be low because the walls were PAPER thin, Seriously, you could hear footsteps some days, and if you put on the TV it could be heard on both sides. It was okay though, see, our neighbors lived there for a very long time. We could have conversations through the walls if we wanted, but they were considerate of me and my husband if… (We were doing our marital duties, which we learned to be quiet about).

The point is, they were nice. But then the husband inherited around 300k and they bought a house in the suburbs, which left our neighbors old apartment empty for a while, until these jerks moved in. I’ll call them Jerk1 and Jerk2. Jerk1 and Jerk2 were fresh out of college and liked to have loud parties that consisted of many loud other jerks. I had a not even 6 months old child and he needed to sleep, along with my husband who worked 7 to 6 each day at the time (Teacher).

My first attempt at asking them to quiet down was not well received, as they called me an old **** and proceeded to turn up the music louder. So I called the cops. The cops knock on their door and they ask the guys to turn the music off, so they finally comply. I can tell they’re mad because i keep hearing my name and “**** head” in the same sentence. So The issue: The guys know who called The Police on them, and so they start terrorizing me during the day, stealing my parking space, playing **** movies loudly through and up to the walls, and having huge parties, ensuring they wake up me, my husband, and my child. I do not like being kept up until 4 o’clock in the morning because my baby is having a fit due to the loud music. I decided to call the landlord, who basically told me that if I had a problem with them I should handle it myself, since he had better things to do and they were paying high rent for the apartment. So that is what I did, i handled it myself.

Instead of sleeping like a normal person, I bought some enormous speakers and put them up to the wall. The wall, which you already know, does not keep out any noise. I waited until they either passed out or turned off the music so they could get a little sleep, and when the “guests” started to leave, and I start playing loud nursery rhymes. My husband and Child are having a blast, (child) is loving it, as he slept during the day when the two guys were at work. As for Jerk1 and Jerk2, they ended up getting mad and telling us that they would call the cops on US if we didn’t turn that “lame” stuff off. So we did what they did. We turned up the volume and waited for the cops to show up. The luck we had was the same cop who we first called, he listened to our story, laughed, and then went to Jerk1 and Jerk2 next door with orders that if they played music loud again that they would be arrested for disturbing the peace.

The Jerks still didn’t learn their lesson, and the day after, as my husband is going to work, Jerk1 begins arguing with him and punching him a few times. Jerk2 thinks it’s hilarious and records the whole thing, spewing insults the entire time. Now my husband doesn’t fight, because if he did he could get in trouble with his job. So after being assaulted by a man who clearly didn’t realize the consequences, The cops were called by me. This resulted in Jerk1 being taken into custody and charged with Assault and Battery, with Jerk2 being charged with Abetting. Here’s the juicy part, Jerk2 was on probation for having substances of some sort, and it got him thrown back in jail, as for Jerk1, he got off easy enough, except he was evicted by my landlord. We moved out a few months later, as far as I know it hasn’t been re-rented out yet due to the wall problem.”

