New Parents Get A Crib From Amazon But Quickly Realize That It’s On Sale For Much Cheaper, So They Work The System To Get Another One For Free

When shipping costs more than the item itself. “In 2019, my wife and I welcomed our first child into the world, and as a baby shower gift, my father, who lives on the other side of the country, wanted to buy us a crib. Obviously, the easiest way to do this was to order from amazon, so that is what he did. Total came out to something like $650+Free shipping. Now, my wife and I were the ones to select which crib we wanted, and my father had no issue with the price. My dad orders it from his account, shipped to my address. So the crib shows up, they drop it at the base of our driveway, and we have about 15 steps up to our front door…that box is HEAVY(probably handy of 500 lbs) and its just me and my pregnant wife…so….me, but we get it in and we spend a day building it and go on with our lives.

But as Ads do what Ads do, my phone was bombarded with ads for Cribs…including the one my father just bought us less than 2 weeks ago, and surprise surprise, its gone on sale for $430. So I contact Amazon, let them know whats going on and ask if they have a 30 day price guarantee. I figured there was no reason to tell my dad he could have saved $220 if he wasn’t able to get the money back. Now, because it was over $200, they couldn’t just do a refund, but said that we could return the crib, and order a new one. Unfortunately, we’ve already built the crib, and cant return it. So they told us, order a new one, when that crib comes in, return the old one get the refund, I made sure to ask about return shipping, and they said that would be covered as the item has “free shipping”, and I saved the transcript of our conversation. So that’s what we start to do. I contact my dad, he puts a new order in, and we wait for the box to arrive. Similar situation, Heavy box left at the edge of my driveway, but this time, the weather was pretty nasty and the box got ruined.

I took photos of it sitting at the curb and then moved it inside. I let my dad know and he contacts Amazon and then gets an e-mail providing the return address and instructions on how to return, including a blank “Affix postage here” spot on the label. Back to talking to Amazon support and they’re “very sorry” and look into it.

Apparently shipping on this crib is like $350, I’m sitting there with 2 cribs, and proof that Amazon said they’ll cover the return shipping (so like $1,050 in shipping)…all for what amounts to a $430 crib…so they told us to keep it, and refunded the original purchase of $650. My sister lived a few hours from me, and her and her husband were looking at starting to try for kids, so she got herself a crib as a baby shower gift from my dad too.”

