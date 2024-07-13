‘Now you get a burrito and it’s tiny.’ – Chipotle Customer Says The Company Has Gone Downhill In Just About Every Way

Well, this is just…SAD!

A man named Jack took to TikTok to complain about something that’s very near and dear to the hearts of many people out there: Chipotle.

Jack said that Chipotle’s downfall needs to be studied in business schools and boardrooms so companies can learn lessons from it.

Jack said the golden era of Chipotle was between 2013 and 2018…but the chain restaurant has experienced a fall from grace and he said, “One day there’s gonna be a documentary about the fall off of Chipotle.”

Jack said about the old days of Chipotle, “It was special…The portion size, the freshness, the quality.”

He continued, “If you got a burrito from Chipotle, in 2013 and 2014, it would be the size of a football. And now you get a burrito and it’s tiny. It’s made for ants.”

But wait, there’s more!

Jack added, “And to make things worse, the food isn’t even good anymore. It’s one of the most…the biggest falls ever.”

Sad!

As a Chipotle fan, I find this video to be incredibly disturbing.

