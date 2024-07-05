Old Folks Complain That People Without A Pool Pass Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Enter, But Then Don’t Want To Follow The Rules When They Forget Their Passes

Funny how some people feel so entitled and think that rules do not apply to them.

Well, I’ve got news for you: rules are rules, and they are there to keep everything in order.

But in this Reddit story, old people think they are above the rules. Find out what happens when they can’t get away with it.

Old people don’t want the lifeguard to let people in without a pool pass. Get mad when they are not let in without a pool pass. So when my Dad worked as a lifeguard in a condominium complex, there was a rule here that nobody was allowed to enter the pool area without a pool pass that proved they lived there. Now, my dad would sometimes let people in without a pass. Not people he didn’t know of course, but people he knew did have pool passes, and he knew for certain lived in the complex.

Some old people didn’t approve of this.

There were a few old people who were nearly always at the pool when my dad was on duty. They would always watch him, and make sure that he wasn’t letting people in without passes. They would always come up to him afterwards and say, “Why did you let them in without a pass? I should come in without my pass then!”

To stop the old people from nagging, his dad decided to be strict about the rules.

After awhile, my dad got pretty tired of these people nagging on him like this, so he decided to follow the rules word for word, and not let a SINGLE person in without a pass. One day, one of the old people came in without. Their. Pass. They tried to just walk past my dad when he stopped them, “Sorry, it’s against the rules for me to let you in without a pool pass.”

They tried to use some of the classic lines, but didn’t work.

Of course, this person would not just accept the irony and leave. Instead, they had to yell, scream, and make a scene. Even after trying the classics like, ” I’ve lived here for 20 years!”, “Do you know who I am?” and the obvious, “I want to speak to your manager!” Even after all that, my dad would not budge.

They got tired eventually.

They eventually calmed down and just left. This did not stop the people from nagging on him, but they did get a healthy does of “(Insert This Sub’s Name Here), thanks for reading and hope you have a good day!”

Let’s see how other people react to this story.

Rules are rules!

If you wish to strictly implement them, then you should be ready to follow them, too.

