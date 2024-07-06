Old Man Was Too Angry To Listen To The People Who Warned Him, So He Ends Up Getting A Painful Reminder To Be Nice

Most good people will warn others if they at risk of a painful injury.

But the odd person is angry at the world, so finds a heads up appalling for some reason.

The senior in this story is one of those people. Check out what happens.

Don’t tell you where you can’t walk? Okay. I’m walking my dog and I see a group of golfers playing thru and they’re throwing at a hole (that cage thingy) that’s about 20 feet from the path. I’m standing there and some grumpy old man is walking from the pickle ball courts at the tennis club to the parking lot. He has to walk up the path that I stopped at. I try to tell him, “sir, you might want to hold on, there’s a group of…”

But Grandpa is ready to put this punk in his place.

He immediately cuts me off with, “Out of my way, don’t tell me where I can walk!” and trudges through without looking at his surroundings. I just look at him as one of the discs sails long and connects with the side of his face and clocks him off his feet onto the wet grass. I see the coast is clear now and make my way to the parking lot.

You’d think some humility would form after the inevitable happens, but nope.

He’s dazed and now angry and yells at me, “Why didn’t you warn me?!”

I looked at him and replied, “You told me not to tell you where to walk.” Then proceeded on my way as he tried to get up and get his bearings while still cursing at me because all of that was me fault apparently..

