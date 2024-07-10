One Baseball Fan Says The Days Of The Clear Bag Are Over And Shows Us The “Clear Bag Graveyard” At The Game

I’ve never tried to do this, but from what I understand, a lot of public places these days require people to have clear bags if they’re planning on bringing them into some public spaces and events.

But, according to a woman named Julia, even a clear bag didn’t make the grade when she tried to bring it into a major league baseball game.

Julia’s video showed her outside an Atlanta Braves game and she said, “It definitely does not appear that you can bring clear bags into the park because look at all the ones they collected.”

The video showed a bunch of clear bags piled up outside the ballpark and her text overlay reads, “Clear bag graveyard.”

Julia said, “I was trying to help that woman who lost hers. But anyways, good bag selection.”

She added, “If you’re wondering, if you bring a bag, they usually just end up right there.”

The more you know…

Here’s her video.

Well, that’s pretty surprising…

Of course, your mileage may vary.

