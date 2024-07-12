Online Shopper Complained That Her Packages Aren’t Being Delivered To Her, So Post Office Made Sure She Gets All Of Her Packages

Some people think that they’re always right and that the service people who work in the neighborhood are just incompetent fools.

Misdelivering Your Packages? Let’s Get That Fixed! I work at a “small town” post office with over 2,000 residents, so we actually have a lot of customers, and are extremely busy most of the time. Tbh, I have a ton of stories involving wacky customers, but I’ll save those for another time. This particular incident happened about a year ago. We have one customer (out of many) who is a complete shopaholic, and we’ll call her Barb for this story.

She buys and buys, getting at least 1 to 2 packages everyday. Our carrier at the time would take the packages and deliver them to Barb, either in her own mailbox or the parcel locker assigned to her. Barb, however, was extremely lazy, and would hardly ever check her box.

Fast forward a little bit, and suddenly, Barb starts calling the office, saying that the carrier is misdelivering packages. Barb spoke to both me and the postmaster, and we both sent the carrier many times just to confirm Barb was, in fact, getting her packages.

One day, she calls and chews out the postmaster. I don’t know exactly what was said, just that she yelled A LOT and eventually said, “Stop misdelivering my packages.” So that day, my beloved postmaster says, “Understood, we’ll get that fixed right away.” And from that point on, Barb would now be receiving slips notifying her that she has packages to pick up at the post office. And boy, was she not happy about this.

It was also funny to see the few times the husband came in and do a face palm when I hand him almost 20 packages. I’ll still never forget the time Barb came in one day, and got her packages, and said to me, “You know, just because I had a few words with the postmaster doesn’t mean you have to stop delivering”. And I just looked at her, smiled, and said, “Well, we wouldn’t want to be misdelivering anything”.

