Post Partum Blues Turned Pregnancy Dream Into A Nightmare, And Now Hubby Is Having Second Thoughts About The Relationship

AITAH for wanting to divorce my postpartum wife? It’s stupid to think I’m at this point, but here I am. My soon-to-be-ex wife (28F) and I (29M) have wanted kids for years and we were thrilled when she finally got pregnant last year. From day one, I wanted to be the most supportive husband and future father I could be. Her father was never involved in her life. I used to work as a tech in labor and delivery, and my brother, to put it kindly, is not the most involved father. I saw too many problems up close when it came to lacking husbands, and I would be ****ed before I made the same mistakes.

The problem is, roughly 4 weeks into her pregnancy, everything started going downhill. She stopped wanting intimacy. Fair enough. Hormones and stress make that a problem, so I went full stop. But then she didn’t want any physical interaction. No cuddling, no kissing, slowly becoming more and more distant.

Her eating constantly changed and she was terrible about it. She would demand I get her something all day then the moment I give it to her she wants something else, screaming at me. OK, again, hormonal issues, I get it. No problem.

She never let me to go any appointments or any of the groups she went to and she spent more time away. She became cold, bitter and constantly angry at me. This went on for months.

She slapped me a couple times when I forgot one of her dozens of tasks she assigned me during the day because she stopped doing anything for the house a month into the pregnancy. Sure, she’s pregnant, I get it. Moving around is hard, but she wouldn’t even do laundry about 4 weeks in, and by 5 weeks, I did everything.

I’m also the primary source of income. I barely sleep and I’m running on fumes. She made me sleep in the guest room and would always try and pick fights. I never once raised my voice, my hand, or my tone. I sat there and constantly mentally reminded myself this isn’t her and this would all be worth it. She didn’t want me to make any baby decisions. No name, no work on the nursery, nothing.

One month before she delivered, she yelled how useless I am and how I don’t do anything and that she’s staying with her mother. She didn’t let me get her anything or come check on her. She threatened to divorce me and get a restraining order if I even called her. A couple weeks back, I found out about the birth of my son from a Facebook post. She posted it with her mother and some family. It broke me. I tried to go to the hospital and visit. They had security kick me out.

After months of outright hatred, anger and abuse thrown at me 24/7, I had it. Odds are I’m not even on the birth certificate. I opened a new account and all my deposits go there. I took half out of our joint account. She never bought baby stuff ahead of time, who knows what that money was going towards, so now that she has to buy supplies for our son she’s used up every cent. I’ve gotten a lawyer. The house is mine. I’m the only one who spent money on it in any way. I’ve sent the rest of her stuff to her mother’s house.

I’m demanding a paternity test. I’m not spending another cent until I get verification it’s my son. I’m absolutely divorcing her. She chose the stay at home life. If she cheated, she’s done for. Her mother has money for a couple weeks stay, but not even close to enough for full time support. If he is my son, I will absolutely be getting my rights as a father for a relationship.

Last week, my soon-to-be-ex called. She was practically hyperventilating. She wanted to come home. She was crying how it was all a mistake.

She’s not staying with her mother. She’s at a friend’s house. She wants to come home. She wants our son to have his father. I told her I don’t believe he is my son. Why would would she pull this **** if he is? Show me a paternity test, and I’ll do everything I can for him, and him only.

She wants to meet tomorrow at a park so I can talk to her. I said sure, so I can finally say everything I should have said months ago to her face. My parents are hoping we can make up, but they absolutely understand if I won’t. My brother is a deadbeat, so I don’t care what he has to say, but my sister thinks I should at least hear her out. AITAH?

